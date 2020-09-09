Man beaten to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A man was beaten to death over a monetary dispute on Tuesday. According to police, accused Mushtaq and his accomplices tortured and injured Amjad Farooq, 45, in village Sadey Chak of Kotli Loharan police over a monetary dispute. Amjad was removed to hospital where he died. The police have registered a case against.