Siraj meets Malaysian HC

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq held a meeting with Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim here on Monday.

Issues of mutual interest and situation of Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan came under discussion during the meeting, says a press release issued from JI Headquarters. JI chief thanked the Malaysian support to Kashmir cause, saying Muslim world should not let Indian premier Modi’s designs succeed in turning Muslim majority area into minority in the held valley. He also highlighted the need of Malaysian role in resolving Palestine issue and establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq has also addressed a Hijab Seminar held in connection with International Hijab Day in a local hotel in Islamabad. JI Women Wing organised the event which was also addressed by JI Women chapter Secretary General Durdana Siddique.

Senator Siraj expressed regret over the rising incidents of kidnapping, killing and sexual abuse of minor girls in di1erent parts of the country. He said it was sheer failure of law enforcement and intelligence agencies that there was no stop in these heinous crimes and also criminals involved in these inhuman acts could not be apprehended in most of the cases.

He also highlighted the issue of lacking facilities for girls’ education and safe and protected environment for the women workers in country. He said the JI wanted state of the art and free education facilities for every child.

He said JI gave a full say to women in its top Shoora. He said every female should take guidance from teachings of Islam to recognise her role in the society.