Plantation drive launched

Rawalpindi:A plantation campaign launched at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Sub-Campus Khushab, here on Monday.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman inaugurated the campaign and was accompanied by senior administrative officers, research experts and professors of various departments. While addressing, Dr. Zaman appreciated the government’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ initiative, which is the 1st of its kind in the country being appreciated globally. He said that planting a tree is perpetual charity and the fruit plants are the above in it which is also Sunnah. He also stressed the participants to not only plant a tree but also make sure and look after till its full grooming which is bigger issue than plantation.