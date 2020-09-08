PFF officials delighted with Gilgit-Baltistan girls’ football talent

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Technical Daniel Limones conducted coaching clinics for young female football players in Gilgit Baltistan. “The clinics were conducted in Danyore, Gilgit and Gulmit, Gojal and Hunza from Friday to Sunday,” the PFF NC said.

The NC said that the clinics were attended by more than 150 young female footballer from Gilgit and Hunza. Participants said they felt encouraged by the initiative taken by the PFF and looked forward to more such opportunities. The clinics saw Limones impart basic training and tips to the players. “The programmes conducted in Gilgit and Gulmit have been the first successful bites to create that hype and to evolve at the grassroots and in this case with girls and women,” said Limones. “Everyone must have the same opportunities. For us grassroots and youth is of immense importance,” the Spanish said.

The PFF NC General Secretary Manizeh Zainli was also present on both occasions and distributed balls and equipment among the participants. She also met officials from the Gilgit-Baltistan and District Hunza Normalisation Committees.

“This piece of Pakistan is loaded with talent. What we need to do is to give them the right tools and watch them bloom,” said Zainli. “Gilgit and Gulmit have opened my eyes to a new world of football in Pakistan and I hope I can bring my plans to fruition in the limited time I have.”