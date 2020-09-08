BRT changing attitude of commuters

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is not only providing better travel facilities to the passengers, but also changing the attitude of the commuters.

During a ride, it was observed that the passengers were exchanging pleasantries and smiles in the jammed packed buses. They offered their seats to elders standing in the buses.

Contrary to the privately owned buses, where travellers were often seen shouting at each other over minor issues, the commuters in BRT buses were enjoying the ride despite the fact that one could hardly move in the overcrowded vehicles. In the past majority of the passengers would be seen arguing with either the conductor or the bus driver, but now they were enjoying the travel in the air-conditioned buses that do not face traffic congestion as the BRT has a dedicated corridor.

The women passengers can get on the buses without any hindrance, but many were seen waiting for the buses to avoid the rush of people.The existing buses may not be sufficient particularly when the educational institutions are reopened.

The security officials at every station asked the passengers to wear facemasks, but none seemed interested in following the instructions.The medical experts and doctors expressed concern over the jam-packed buses and violation of social distancing rules, saying it was impossible to follow the standard operating procedures in the crowded buses.

They noted that the threat of coronavirus was still there. They feared that the coronavirus can affect the people like that of India, where the number of coronavirus cases had surged, causing deaths.

The experts urged the authorities to make proper arrangements and increase the number of buses because the threat of Covid-19 was not over.Akhtar Ali, a retired government official, said he left his car at home and travelled in the BRT bus from the Peshawar cantonment to Hayatabad, but the number of passengers was increasing with each passing day. He said only the women easily boarded the bus while the rest of the people were pushing each other.

The existing buses are insufficient for the growing number of passengers, he said, adding that the people should be facilitated to benefit from this service.The officials at each station should make the people show discipline and avoid pushing each other.