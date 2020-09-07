1,500 saplings planted

LAHORE:Rescue cadets planted 1,500 saplings in one minute to improve the environment and beautification of Lahore.

The Punjab Emergency Service director general launched the tree plantation drive “Planting of 1,500 Indigenous Trees” on either side of the road and green ballet of the motorway in front of the Emergency Services Academy at Thokar Niaz Baig. cleanliness OPERATION: The Lahore Waste Management Company carried out a special cleanliness operation in the City on the Defence Day of Pakistan on Sunday. Special cleanliness activities were carried out at Huzuri Bagh and other areas of the City.

CCPO inquires after men injured by robbers: The capital city officer (CCPO) Lahore inquired after a man and his son who were injured by robbers in the jurisdiction of Old Anarkali police a few days ago, at their residence.

He visited the house of the victims and presented bouquet to Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Nadeem and informed them that the accused involved in the incident have been traced and their arrest will be made in the next couple of hours.