Change of guards at Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE: In a prestigious change of guards ceremony at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal early morning in connection with the Defence Day on Sunday, a smartly turned out contingent of Punjab Rangers assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit.

Rangers Director General Amir Majeed was chief guest on the occasion. Marching to the inspiring tunes of the band Punjab Rangers took positions at four corners of the Mazar-e-Iqbal situated in Hazuri Bagh, in the proximity of Badshahi Masjid.

Rangers DG Amir Majeed laid a wreath at the grave of national poet Dr Iqbal whose motivational, thought-provoking poetry and writings enlightened the Muslims of the subcontinent. Rangers DG offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal and recorded his views in the visitor