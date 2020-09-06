KU, PPT sign MoU to raise breast cancer awareness

Karachi University (KU) and the Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to spread awareness to reduce the breast cancer mortality rate and for the promotion of women’s empowerment and wellbeing.

According to the MoU, the varsity and the trust will work together towards achieving the sustainable development goals to eradicate poverty and inequality as well as for resolving economic issues. To achieve these goals, they will jointly organise awareness sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops to spread breast cancer awareness.

The varsity and the trust would provide training and counselling services to women from marginalised communities.

The MoU was inked by acting vice chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and President PPT Dr Zubaida Qazi at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

Dr Qazi said breast cancer had been declared the most common cancer among women by the World Health Organisation, claiming the lives of 40,000 women each year. “One out of eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. In Asian countries, including Pakistan, the overall incidence rate and the lifetime risk of breast cancer has significantly increased.” She said breast cancer was treatable and curable if detected early.