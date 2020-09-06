Rescue 1122 responds to 2,846 emergencies during August

Rawalpindi : Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has responded to 2,846 emergencies and rescued 5,202 victims during the month of August.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, Ali Hussain chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The official added that Rescue 1122 dealt with as many as 937 traffic accident emergencies, 83 incidents of fire, three building collapse, 419 special rescue operations, 16 drowned case, two cylinder blast, 1287 Medical emergencies, 99 crime incidents and other miscellaneous emergencies.