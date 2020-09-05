Coordination between police, media to be improved: IGP

Islamabad: A committee would be constituted comprising media persons and police officials to enhance coordination and resolve complaints of journalist community on priority basis.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan in a ceremony held to congratulate the newly elected representatives of National Press Club. The ceremony was attended among others by newly elected President Shakeel Anjum, Secretary General Anwer Raza and Finance Secretary Ch. Sagheer.

The IGP Islamabad urged the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club to assist journalist community in resolving their issues and enhance coordination with police. He said that a police facilitation center would be set up at National Press Club Islamabad where journalists and their family members would be facilitated.

Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that media highlights the problems as well shortcomings in policing affairs which are seriously considered by the police. However, he appealed to highlight the good work of police which is necessary to boost the morale of police personnel.

Secretary General Anwer Raza and Secretary Finance Ch. Sagheer Ahmed thanked IGP for inviting the office berates of National Press Club and assured to enhance coordination with police. They said that good performance of police would be highlighted and reports would be published about the challenges being faced by the policemen.

The IGP also thanked all the participants of the ceremony and hoped that cooperation between police and media would enhance in coming days. He also presented the honorary shield to the visiting delegation.