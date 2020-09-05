Rangers arrest five suspects

The paramilitary force has arrested five suspected criminals, including dacoits, in targeted operations in Karachi, the spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Friday.

Soldiers conducted raids in Liaquatabad and Bhens Colony areas, arrested five men and took them to their headquarters. The suspects, identified as Jameel Ahmed, Salman, Shahnawaz, Muhammad Shan and Sajid Ali, were alleged to be involved in a number of robberies, including street crime, in different parts of the city.

Initial investigations showed that it was an organised gang that committed street crime, house and shop robberies, and looted people returning from money changers and banks.