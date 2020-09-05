My life and death are for masses and I will not leave them alone: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his life and death are for the masses, and he will not leave the people alone in their difficult time.

He stated this in his address to people during a visit to rain-affected Samoon Goth in District Malir on Friday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Faraz Dero, adviser Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani.

Bilawal said the PPP was a political party of the poor, and the Sindh government of his party would fully stand by the rain-affected people of the province. Addressing the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, the PPP supremo said that if they thought the National Disaster Management Authority had not been sufficiently extending cooperation, even then they were required to ensure relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

He appreciated the fact that the chief minister and provincial ministers had remained present among the people during heavy monsoon rains in the province. He asked the provincial government authorities to spend all the available resources without any delay on doing relief and rehabilitation works in the calamity-hit areas of Sindh.

During his visit to the district, the PPP chairman also came to the residence of the party’s MPA from District Malir, Raja Abdul Razzaq, where he was given a briefing on the devastation caused by the heavy rains as well as on the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out by the government. The briefing was given by Rehabilitation Minister Faraz Dero.

A large number of people gathered in Samoon Goth when Bilawal arrived. They showered rose petals on his vehicle, as he raised slogans “Jeay Bhutto, Zinda hai Bhutto, Zinda hai, BB Zinda hai”.

‘No rain politics’

Last week, Bilawal had said the latest rain spell in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had broken the rainfall record of over 90 years, and urged all the stakeholders to contribute towards dealing with the situation instead of politicising it.

Talking to CM Shah by phone, he called for well-coordinated emergency steps to control the damage wrought by the downpour. He said a unified national response to the calamity was needed, which was beyond human power to deal with overnight.