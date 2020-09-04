Kulbhushan Jadhav case: FO wants full implementation of ICJ judgment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Foreign Office reiterated on Thursday that its stance is very clear that it wants complete implementation of the ICJ’s judgment in the case of Indian spy, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

At the weekly media briefing, the FO spokesman said that he was not able to comment on a remark by the Islamabad High Court, which said if Kulbhushan Jadhav himself or anyone appointed by the Indian government did not appeal before the court, the whole process could be rendered ineffective.

“As already shared, there are three ways to ensure implementation; first, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav himself files a review and reconsideration petition; second, the government of India does so on his behalf; and thirdly, that the government of Pakistan arranges legal representation for Commander Jadhav. The very purpose of the government of Pakistan’s going to Islamabad High Court was to ensure implementation of the ICJ judgment”, explained the spokesman.

Pakistan said that the spokesman remains fully committed to the implementation of ICJ judgment.

“Our position is consistent that the Indian government should come forward and cooperate with the courts in Pakistan so that full effect could be given to the ICJ Judgment”, he added.

Instead says the Foreign Office it is India which has so far been evasive and been looking for a pretext to somehow frustrate Pakistan’s efforts to implement the ICJ judgment.

“It may be recalled that during the second consular access, the Indian consular team had left the meeting on flimsy grounds without listening to Commander Jadhav, despite his repeated requests. We have offered consular access to Commander Jadhav for third time as well,” pointed out the spokesman.

As for legal representation of Commander Jadhav, India should still come forward and arrange legal representative for Commander Jadhav for effective review and reconsideration. Islamabad High Court has today again provided India another opportunity.

Regarding the UNGA session, the spokesman said that arrangements are still being made. Regarding any decision on the level of participation and who will be representing Pakistan, details would be shared in due course.

To a query on the renewed tensions between India and China, the spokesman pointed out that Pakistan has been repeatedly emphasising that India’s expansionist and unilateral actions,

particularly since 5th August 2019, have been imperiling regional peace and security.

“The latest incidents in the China-India border areas validate Pakistan’s concerns and demonstrate that India’s belligerence remains a major impediment in resolving the issues at its borders”, he said.

It is imperative that China-India border issues are resolved in line with agreed understandings and bilateral agreements through established mechanisms, and peace and tranquility is maintained in the region.