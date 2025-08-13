UN says 20 migrants dead in shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island

Migrants sit onboard a fishing boat at the port of Paleochora, following a rescue operation off the island of Crete, Greece.

At least 20 people have died after a migrant boat capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, a United Nations agency and local media reported on Wednesday.

Rescuers have recovered 20 bodies so far, and operations were continuing, according to initial reports by Ansa news agency. Between 70 and 80 people were believed to have survived.

Filippo Ungaro, from the UN's refugee agency UNHCR, expressed "deep anguish" over the disaster and said more migrants could still be missing at sea.

"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," he wrote on social media.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi confirmed the disaster, saying the shipwreck had occurred 14 nautical miles from Lampedusa.

The boat had been carrying 97 people when it turned over, Radio Radicale reported.

Details remained limited, but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 migrants missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, it said.

Migrants heading to Italy from North Africa often cross in leaky or overcrowded boats via the central Mediterranean route, one of the world's deadliest, and arrive in Lampedusa.

The UNHCR said Wednesday there have been 675 migrant deaths on the central Mediterranean route so far this year.

As of Wednesday, 38,263 migrants have arrived on Italy's shores this year, according to the interior ministry.

Piantedosi wrote on social media that the episode underscored "the urgency of preventing, from the countries of departure, the dangerous sea journeys and of relentlessly combating the ruthless trafficking business that fuels this phenomenon.

The hard-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has cut deals with North African countries from which migrants embark, providing funding and training in exchange for help in stemming departures.