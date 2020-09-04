Nawaz to return, face courts after recovery: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has said the PML-N has always respected and faced honourable courts. Nawaz Sharif left the country because of serious ailment and will return as soon as he recovers and face courts.

Talking to the media along with Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Mashhood and other party leaders after returning from Karachi on Thursday, Shahbaz said Nawaz braved solitary confinement during his imprisonment. He said he himself was jailed, his niece was arrested and sent to jail while his son is still behind the bars.

When has the PML-N shied away from presenting itself for accountability in courts, he questioned. He said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and he has directed party office-bearers, members and workers to leave no stone unturned for the help of the people of Karachi during these testing times. Similarly, he said directions have been passed to the PML-N KP organisation.

He said the city of Karachi has been devastated by floods, but Imran Khan did not care to visit the troubled people. The federal government has used the misery of Karachiites only for political point-scoring. He said people across Pakistan must be helped instead of being left at the mercy of floods and their aftermath.

He said he spent the entire day meeting the people of Karachi. He went to Saima Square and met the families of children who died due to the torrential rains. He visited the flood-affected areas and met businessmen.

During their meeting with Faisal Edhi, it was agreed that the nation is in misery and this is no time for politics. He said it was his duty to express solidarity with the people of Karachi. He expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for their immense love and extremely warm welcome on his visit.

The PML-N president said the Sindh government is doing all it could, but the federal government has only used this disaster for political point-scoring and has done nothing practical to help those hit by urban flooding. He said had Nawaz Sharif been the prime minister, he would have stayed in Karachi to help people. He pointed out that the scale of devastation is immense with roads and basic life ravaged, but Imran Khan Niazi has not bothered to visit Karachi to help people. He said it is unfortunate that the federal government did not pay its due role. He suggested that a compensation package should be provided through collaboration of the provincial and the federal government.

He said he went to inquire after former president Asif Ali Zardari where he met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On the APC, he said the Rahbar Committee is meeting on Friday (today) to discuss the agenda and favourable schedule for the All Parties Conference. He said all decisions will be taken through consultation and consensus. Commenting on a query regarding ousting the PTI government, he said the opposition has played a robust role in fulfilling its responsibilities while the prime minister and the government didn't even bother to visit the city. He said during their meeting with him, the businessmen lauded PML-N's steps from 2013 to 2018. They also praised the steps taken by Nawaz Sharif for restoration of peace, law and order in the city.

Shahbaz censured Imran's statement equating the opposition with India. He said this is coming from a person who complains about Narendra Modi not picking up his phone. This, he said, comes from the master of U-turns.