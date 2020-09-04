Brazil ends gender pay gap for national teams

RIO DE JANEIRO: Members of the Brazil women’s football team will be paid the same as their male counterparts, the South American country’s football federation said on Wednesday.

“Prize money and allowances have been equalled for men’s and women’s football, which means female players will earn the same as the men,” Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Rogerio Caboclo said in a virtual news conference.

Caboclo added that national women’s team manager Pia Sundhage was informed of the decision in March.

Australia, Norway and New Zealand are among other countries and regions to provide equal pay to their men’s and women’s teams.