Six dead in Swabi roof collapse incidents

SWABI: Six persons were killed and four others injured when mud-houses collapsed in two areas of the district after heavy rain, officials said on Thursday.

They said five members of a family died in the roof collapse incident in Musa Banda. The neighbours of the victim family later informed the district administration and Rescue 1122 whose disaster response and medical teams reached the spot.

The deceased were identified as Asma Khan, 26, Salman Khan, 15, Salma Bibi, 10, Tamana Khan, 8, and Minsa Khan, 2. Ilyas Khan and Hassan Umar were injured in the incident. Ilyas Yar, 16, one of the survivors, told the media that all members of the family were asleep when he heard a big bang. He said that he was feeling as if his life was going to end. The Rescue 1122 team recovered the dead and injured from the debris. The two injured persons were immediately shifted to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex at Shahmansoor. Similarly, another mud-house collapsed in Spinkani village. The owner of the house, Wali Zada, 65, died in the incident.