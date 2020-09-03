ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday approved on medical grounds the bail of Anwar Majeed, Chief Executive of Omni Group and prime accused in the fake accounts case, but ordered that his name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the bail application filed by Anwar Majeed, CEO of Omni Group and prime accused inthe fake transactions worth billions conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

The court after approving his bail application directed him to submit a bank guarantee of Rs100 million besides handing over his passport to Deputy Registrar Office. The court asked the accused to extend maximum cooperation to the National Accountability Bureau in the investigation being conducted in the instant matter.

The court warned that in case he failed to cooperate with the anti-graft body, his bail could be cancelled. During the course of hearing, Prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed the bail and contended that the bail application cannot be heard by a two-member bench. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, however, observed that it can hear the bail case.

Munir A Malik, counsel for the accused Anwar Majeed submitted before the court that the bail application was filed before the court purely on medical grounds, adding that his client is suffering from various diseases.

He further submitted that if his surgery was conducted in Pakistan, his life could be endangered adding that his co-accused has been granted bail while he has been in jail two years ago.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed observed that the accused is a heart patient and hence it was his fundamental right to get medical treatment but he cannot go abroad and he should get medical treatment within the country.

NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused since day one has been in the NICVD hospital, which is one of the best hospitals in the country. The Prosecutor further submitted that some 15 investigations as well as four references are still pending, against the accused adding that he has been accused of Rs4 billion corruption.

He further contended that the accused is seeking bail on old medical reports adding that he was not cooperating with the anti-graft body. Counsel for the accused however, contended that they have filed bail application on fresh medical grounds. Munir A Malik said that former president Asif Ali Zardari, the co-accused has been granted bail on Rs10 million.

Meanwhile, the court after approving the bail of Anwar Majeed directed him to ensure his cooperation to the Bureau so that the investigation could be completed at the earliest. It is pertinent to mention here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Frayal Talpur and others are the respondents in the instant matter being investigated by the FIA for using fake accounts and their alleged involvement in fraudulent bank transactions to the tune of Rs35 billion.

On August 15, 2018, former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had rejected Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed's pre-arrest bail. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) then took Anwar Majeed along with son Abdul Ghani into custody outside the Supreme Court premises.

Similarly, the same bench on September 24, 2108 ordered shifting of Anwar Majeed, CEO Omni Group, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed as well as Hussain Lewai, the co-accused to jail after the medical board constituted for evaluating their health status considered fit for undergoing interrogation.