Dacoity suspect granted bail

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a dacoity suspect with a concern on faulty investigation conducted by police. The chief justice observed that the investigation officers hid facts for ulterior motives and the high-ups got their due share.

CJ Khan recalled that IGP Shoaib Dastagir recently stated before the court that absolute implementation of the laws was not possible. He stated that the defiant statement by the provincial police chief encouraged the already inefficient officers of the department. The suspect, Mian Khan, had sought bail in a dacoity case of 2019. However, a government law officer had revealed before the court that the investigating police officer failed to report that the suspect was already involved in 25 such criminal cases.

The suspect’s counsel argued that the police implicated his client in a dacoity incident of Rs1 million, however, mentioned Rs10,000 in the recovery memo. He said identification parade of the suspect was also not carried out as per the law. The chief justice allowed the bail to the suspect subject to surety bonds of Rs100,000 and observed that the statement of the IGP will be made part of the order.