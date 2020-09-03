T20 win against England delights debutant Haider

ISLAMABAD: Youngster Haider Ali, who stroked a half-century in his debut T20 International against England on Tuesday, was delighted to see his side winning the last match of the tour.

“I am pleased to hit half-century on my debut but the team’s success is more important than my individual performance. I am happy as my innings helped my team win the important match,” Haider said.

The youngster added that he enjoyed the tour in the company of the best players. “Though the tour was really demanding and difficult, however we thoroughly enjoyed it. I also got the opportunity to learn from experienced players.”

Haider said the tour also provided him the opportunity to make friends. “I used to sit in the company of Husnain, Shadab and Fahim and we all had a great time during our stay in England.”

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf, who managed to hold his nerves on the last delivery to see Pakistan winning the final T20 International against England, said that he had given ‘110 percent’ on the last ball.

“It was really depressing to see TK Curran hitting me for a six on the penultimate ball. I did not lose my nerves as I recollected my emotions to deliver the last ball and this time I gave my 110 percent. I was excited to see the delivery pitching at the perfect spot and that was really encouraging for me,” Haris said.

The pacer, who was on his first tour to England, said he never had the experience of playing in such conditions.

“I am only used to playing in Australia and the UAE. It was a new experience for me and I have learnt a lot. I hope I would be wiser during my second tour to England.”