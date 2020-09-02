CM Mahmood Khan wants ETEA strengthened & restructured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday asked the officials to strengthen and restructure the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

He was presiding over a progress review meeting of the agency at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar, said an official handout. Adviser to Chief Minister for Higher Education Khaleequr Rehman, secretary, Higher Education, executive director of ETEA and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the ETEA administrative structure, its functions and responsibilities, reforms, overall progress made so far, issues and other related matters.

It was informed that arranging tests for professional collages i.e. Medical/Dental and Engineering, admission tests for educational institutes; promotional exams for employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and recruitment of staff for provincial departments were the major functions of the ETEA.

During the current financial year above 56,000 candidates would be tested for the recruitment of staff in the 20 provincial departments. The current situation of coronavirus pandemic has affected the recruitment process for provincial departments.

However, it was told that the process would be resumed with the approval of the provincial government and completed within the four months. It was added that amendments to the ETEA Ordinance 2001 were underway for the addition of permanent members into the board of governors of the ETEA as well as to declare the ETEA as authority.

The chief minister reiterated his commitment to extending all possible support to resolve the issues being faced by the ETEA. He directed to take drastic measures to enhance its capacity. “Work on the ETEA restructuring should be started forthwith to achieve the goals of transparent, impartial and fast-track testing and evaluation,” he stressed. The chief minister directed the officials to speed up the recruitment process of staff for provincial departments.