PPP leader says economy sinking

MARDAN: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has said the incompetent rulers have sunk the country’s economy due to their ill-conceived policies.

He said while talking to a delegation led by PPP Tehsil Rustam president Nawab Ali. Other members of the delegation were Wasim Akram Khan, Fayyaz Ali, Aurangzeb Khan and others. Khwaja Hoti added that all the opposition parties including the PPP should come forward to improve the situation or else it would be a grave injustice to the masses who were looking to main political parties for help. The PPP leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised 10 million jobs but was now rendering people unemployed after coming into power. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was planning to abolish pension at a time when the electricity and gas tariffs along with prices of other essential items were going out of the reach of the common people.