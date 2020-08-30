Dr Jameel Ahmed appointed as Additional IG Hyderabad

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General Dr Jameel Ahmed assumed the charge of the Hyderabad Range additional IG on Saturday.

Following a notification issued by the Sindh government, Dr Ahmed assumed the charge of his office in a guard of honour ceremony which was also attended by Hyderabad DIG Naeem Shaikh, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio and other senior police officers.

The Hyderabad additional IG also reviewed the security measures taken ahead of Ashura in the Hyderabad Range and also issued directives to the police officials concerned.

Dr Ahmed is one of the most senior officers of the Sindh police who earlier has served as the Counter-Terrorism Department additional IG, Sukkur additional IG and traffic police additional IG.