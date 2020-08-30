Commissioner inspects flood relief camps in Chiniot

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and an officer of Pakistan Army Saturday visited Chiniot district and inspected flood relief camps and other arrangements to deal with flood-like situation.On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Riaz briefed the commissioner and said water flow in the Chenab River at Chiniot was 264,000 cusecs.

He said the district administration has established nine flood relief camps in Chiniot where staff of Rescue-1122, Livestock, Health and other departments was deputed to deal with any troublesome situation. Ample stock of food, medicines and fodder is present in the flood relief camps, he maintained.

Rs 8.7b distributed under Ehsaas programme: Some Rs 8.70 billion has so far been disbursed among 725,133 deserving people across the division under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

According to a spokesman for the divisional administration, some 392,734 people got Ehsaas money in district Faisalabad, 88,317 in Chiniot, 148,869 in Jhang and 95,213 in Toba Tek Singh districts. Twenty one cash distribution centres were established in the division where registered deserving people got Ehsaas money through 85 counters, he added.

Repairing of six roads from Cess fund approved: Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee approved construction, repair and rehabilitation of six roads across the division with an estimated cost of Rs 73m from Cess fund. Chairing a meeting of Cess Committee, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said Rs 11.3m would be spent on construction and repair of a road from Tandlianwala Sugar Mills while a road from Qasim Chowk to Killianwala will be rehabilitated with Rs 8m. Similarly, a road from Chak 445/G-B to Chak 485/G-B will be rehabilitated with Rs5.5m whereas Rs19.2m would be spent on construction of road from Pathan Chowk to Chak 447/G-B.