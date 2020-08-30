Nawaz’s return

This refers to the news item ‘Shahbaz Sharif will be disqualified if Nawaz Sharif doesn’t return: Fayyaz Chohan’ (Aug 27). It seems the ruling elite is not aware of the problems being faced by the people. Instead, it has suddenly decided that the most urgent thing to do is to bring back the former prime minister.

If the PTI had concentrated on solving the problems of the common man instead of targeting members of the opposition for alleged corruption, it would not have become so unpopular. By the way, if it is so much concerned about corruption, why doesn’t it take action against some of its own party members who are accused of corruption?

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi