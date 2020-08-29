close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
I
INP
August 29, 2020

PIA, NHA sign two traffic projects with Chinese enterprises

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Highways Authority (NHA) respectively signed two traffic projects with Chinese enterprises.

According to Gwadar Pro on Friday, PIA this week signed the construction contract of the main runway upgrading project of Lahore Alama-Iqbal International Airport with a joint venture led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The main works of this project include refurbishing the runway and upgrading the drainage ditch and avionics system.

According to a manager of CCECC, advance techniques and proffesional experts will be deployed into the upgrading so that the situations of Alama-Iqbal International Airport will be promoted significantly.

