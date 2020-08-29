NAB notes loss to exchequer in KTH building project

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of a huge loss to the national exchequer due to substandard construction of a building project at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The NAB KP approved the complaint verification of the scam published in the media. According to reliable sources, the NAB's regional office approved the complaint verification after discussing the matter at its meeting held on Friday in Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that daily Jang has published a Provincial Inspection Team report which revealed serious irregularities, poor quality and substandard work in the Rs 1.372 billion building project of the Khyber Teaching Hospital. The Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) had declared the project a good example of bad planning/design, poor execution by the consultant and negligent supervision by the C&W Department.

The PIT has submitted its report to the KP chief minister and recommended action against a C&W executive engineer, four sub-divisional engineers and three sub-engineer officers. Action has also been recommended against consultants and contractors on violation of agreement.

A hefty amount of Rs 1.372 billion has been spent on the building which is 95 per cent over and above the original estimated cost of Rs 672.13 million. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had already approved the report and directed the chief secretary to take necessary action as per the recommendations of the PIT report.