Three of a family die in accident

BUREWALA: Three people of a family died in a road accident on Friday.A speeding bus hit a motorcycle and a rickshaw, leaving Yamin, 45, his wife Taslim and their 10-year-old daughter Dua Fatima dead on the spot near Ada 22 Kothi on Multan Road near Tibba Sultanpur. The injured included Amzan, Muhammad Iqbal, Umar, Ramazan and Muhammad Shan.

Meanwhile, Shahrooz of village 225 EB was traveling on a motorcycle near Chak 253/EB Tufailabad with his wife when a speeding truck hit them, leaving Shahrooz dead on the spot and his wife critical.