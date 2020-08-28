Centre, PPP govt to blame for Karachi situation: Siraj

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq held the federal, provincial and district governments responsible for the loss of lives, properties and other problems facing millions of residents of Karachi. In a statement fromMansoora on Thursday, the JI chief expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives and properties due to massive rains and flash flooding in Karachi. He said successive governments failed to improve infrastructure in the port city which generated bulk of revenue for the country. He said all political parties ruling the province and the port city had only capitalise on the political tendencies of the citizens but ignored the basic developments, leaving themasses in a miserable condition. He directed the workers of JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation to leave no stone unturned in the service of the people affected by the rains. OFFICERS VISIT DIG OFFICE: A delegation of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) visited the office of the DIG Operations Lahore on Thursday. The delegation comprising 14 under-training administrative officers, including six female officers, was briefed on traffic management and operational working of Lahore Police and its development projects.