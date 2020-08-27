Would-be suicide bomber among three terrorists arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a terror bid and arrested three alleged terrorists, including a would-be suicide bomber, belonging to a banned militant group.

An official communique said that District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib had received information that the terrorists were going to stage an act of subversion in Muharram. The arrested terrorists were identified as Luqman alias Habib, Bakht Riyan and Mohammad Taj alias Taj Gul. They belonged to Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district.

Officials said that on the basis of information provided by the arrested persons, the police also recovered explosives, two improvised explosive devices and three hand-grenades. DSP Farooq Zaman told reporters that the three terrorists belonged to a proscribed militant outfit. He added that on the orders of a militant commander Abdullah alias Khan Jee, Luqman and Bakht Riyan made threatening phone calls to the people demanding extortion money. The official said that in the past this group was involved in making threatening phone calls and sending letters to people in Charsadda and Peshawar to demand extortion money from them.