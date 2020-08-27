IGP KP reviews security arrangements for Muharram in Nowshera, Mardan

NOWSHERA/MARDAN: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday visited Nowshera and Mardan districts and reviewed security arrangements made for Muharram.

“The police force is all set to maintain law and order during Muharram as stringent security arrangements have been in place for the purpose,” the IGP told a press conference after reviewing police security measures in Nowshera district.

Regional Police Officer, Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantt Bilal Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Sanaullah Abbasi said that Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat had been declared sensitive while the law and order situation in rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was normal. The top cop, however, said that there was no big threat to law and order situation but sabotage acts cannot be ruled out owing to the sectarian differences.

He said that he had come to Nowshera to review security arrangements mad for Muhrram in the district. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had played the frontline role and rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy and war on terrorism in the province.

During his visit to Mardan district, Sanaullah Abbasi said that overall situation in the province was better as compared to other parts of the country. He said that over 35,000 regular cops and 11,000 reserve policemen along with personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and army will perform duty during Muharram. He added that they are also extending Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch to merged districts of the province. Sanaullah Abbasi added that they had also prepared emergency, traffic and communication plan throughout the province.