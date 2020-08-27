Those who practise politics of hatred create problems for Karachi: Bilawal

KARACHI: Those who practise the politics of hatred and division have given nothing to Karachiites except for creating problems for them, said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday. The PPP chairman held meetings with party leaders, including Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman, at the Bilawal House. He said the PPP believed in serving the people of Sindh without any discrimination. Talking to the party’s office-bearers from District West, Bilawal said the people of Karachi had braved the most intense monsoon rains in the history. “I am proud that from the Sindh chief minister to a common activist of the party and members of the Sindh Assembly remained among the masses. The people of Karachi now see as who stand with them during times of crisis,” he said. In his meeting with MPA Shamim Mumtaz, Bilawal said those who practised the politics of hatred had made an attempt to make Karachi a problematic city. “But we together with the masses will tackle this situation.” He appreciated his party’s elected representatives for “remaining among the people during the present crisis”. He appealed to the people of Karachi to support the PPP for resolving the city’s problems. Meanwhile, the Bilawal House’s spokesman said Bilawal for the last two days had been constantly monitoring the situation of rain in Sindh. The spokesman said the PPP chairman had a sleepless night as he kept directing the party’s office-bearers to conduct the relief operation and to rescue the calamity-hit people in the province.