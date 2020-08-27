Rains in Karachi

For Karachi residents, rains have never been a blessing. Heavy rains always lead to flooded streets that create problems for people especially those who are on motorcycles. With the first drop of rainfall, electricity disappears in most areas. If the relevant authorities make proper arrangements and clean all drains in a timely manner, the situation will still be manageable. All departments should work together to fix the problems of the city.

Karachi is one of the largest contributors to the federal tax revenue. It is, then, heartbreaking to see how the city is treated. Karachi residents never demand for any luxuries. They only want the authorities to provide them with the basic facilities. When will the authorities take notice of the issue and do something for the welfare of people of Karachi?

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi