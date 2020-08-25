Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar Monday visited chowk Clock Tower and reviewed Muharram processions’ arrangements.

DC Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza and Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari were also with them.

The commissioner and RPO also visited Central Imambargah Douglaspura and met the organizers of Muharram processions. Members of District Peace Committee were also present on the occasion. The officers inquired from the organisers of Muharram processions about the administrative and security matters and asked them to maintain cleanliness, lighting arrangements and security.

They also asked the organisers to be vigilant about voluntary security guards and restrict entry of unauthorised people. They also checked Rescue 1122, medical services and other arrangements near Imambargahs and directed the staff to remain vigilant. The commissioner said continuous monitoring of security and administrative matters regarding Muharram has been carried out. He said the government was using all its resources to maintain law and order during Muharram. In this regard, law enforcement agencies and relevant departments have been mobilized. On the indication of the members of peace committee, the commissioner issued necessary instructions to the district and police administration.

BUREWALA: Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq Monday reviewed Muharram arrangements. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Waqas Rashid briefed the commissioner on Muharram arrangements. The commissioner also reviewed Vehari inaugurated e-Governance Model Control room. He ordered the district administration and officers of all departments to fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner and remain vigilant.

The DC said all Muharram processions will be covered by 55 CCTV cameras installed on the procession routes in the city. The DC said graffiti has been restricted in the district and problems of licensees have been solved by holding meetings with them. Emergency plan of Health Department and Rescue 1122 have also been prepared, he said. The DC said price control magistrates and MEs will also be in touch with the control room. He said 360 degree rotating cameras have also been installed along the procession routes and the cameras have been connected to the control room through internet and fiber optics.