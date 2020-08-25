COVID-19 cases going up

Rawalpindi:The number of confirmed patients being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has started showing little upward trend at least for the last four days as a total of 130 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region in last 96 hours.

The number of patients being tested positive for the illness in this region of the country was on significant decline from August 15 to 20 though in last four days, another 70 patients were tested positive from ICT while 40 from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 21516 of which 455 have already lost their lives.

COVID-19 has not claimed any life in ICT and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours though another 29 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region. It is important that many health experts have already expressed that another spike in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths can not be ruled out in days to come as the population has celebrated festivals like Eidul Azha and Independence Day in August. Experts believe that the festivities and social and religious gatherings provide reasons to the outbreak to continue to haunt population.

If individuals follow standard operating procedures during Muharram-ul-Haram, we would be able to further slow down the spread of COVID-19, say experts. They believe that the trend of the disease in this region of the country has already started showing decline in both the morbidity and mortality rates and it is up to individuals now to take SOPs religiously to avoid spread.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that 22 more patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours where as from Rawalpindi, seven new cases of the illness have been reported. From Rawalpindi district, as many as 6001 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5645 have already recovered while 280 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.