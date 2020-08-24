PTI govt disappointed nation: QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial vice-president Dr Faiza Rashid has said that the two-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has disappointed the nation.

In a statement on Sunday, she said the PTI government, which came into power in the name of accountability and movement against corruption, should tell the nation as to how much it had recovered from the corrupt elements. She recalled that the PTI leaders had promised to reform FBR and tax collection network but nothing practical was done. She said that during the last two years, the PTI government has changed four chairman of FBR, which is sufficient to judge the seriousness of the government.

The government, she said, has also failed to bring reforms in police and make it non-political. She said the incidents of DPO Pakpattan, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab and torture incidents within police stations were sufficient to expose tall claims about the “non-political police”. Similarly, she said the government had also failed to provide “one crore jobs” and loans to youths.

PRCS to set up BHUs in merged districts

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) has decided to set up five Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said it distributed food packages, among Covid-19 affected families, across the merged districts under the supervision of district

administration. The packages were distributed to 750 deserving people.

PRCS-Merged Areas Chairman Asif Khan Mahsud spoke at the distribution ceremony and paid tributes to the tribal population for braving the odds.