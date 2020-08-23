Two police officials suspended as accused escapes from custody

FAISALABAD: The CPO on Saturday suspended two police officials of Jhang Bazaar police station for negligence.

The CPO suspended SI Asghar Ali and constable Rafaqat Ali for their negligence which caused escape of accused Usman of Saifabad from their custody.

BRICKS SUPPLY: Kiln owners of the district have decided to suspend the supply of bricks to builders and citizens for four days against high prices of coal.

The supply would be suspended from August 25. The decision was taken in a meeting of the kiln owners here.

The meeting expressed concern that despite their repeated requests, the government had not controlled the sky-rocketing prices of the coal.

RELIGIOUS HARMONY: RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja has stressed upon the Ulema of various sects to maintain religious harmony and unity during Muharram.

Addressing a meeting, he stressed the need of immediate help from the peace committees comprising of all religious sects to ensure peace during the month. He asked the Ulema to cooperate with the police to avoid any untoward incident.

WHO representative lauds anti-polio efforts: World Health Organisation (WHO) provincial leader Dr Abid Nasir Saturday lauded anti-polio efforts of the district administration.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Dr Abidi appreciated the DC and his team in making anti-polio campaign a success and expressed hope that the district administration and the WHO would continue to work together to save the new generation from polio.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The DC apprised the WHO representative of the results of the recent concluding campaign and said due to thorough and responsible monitoring, the desired objectives have been achieved.

The DC said a comprehensive micro-plan is underway before the next anti-polio drive so that no child up to the age of five years is deprived of anti-polio vaccine.