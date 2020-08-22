FDE introduces employee-friendly rules for staff

ISLAMABAD: Complexities and departmental hiccups in the process of government employees’ pension are one of the major problems the officials have to face after their retirement.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has set an example by introducing institutional reforms, removing all such hurdles and constituting courtesy committees to provide the public servants an employee-friendly environment even after retirement.

Talking to The News, FDE’s Director Academics Miss Sadia Adnan said they had tried to change the culture to provide an empathetic and humanistic environment to the employees so that the government officials can perform their duties smoothly.

“These reforms are the first of its kind introduced only by the FDE. We hope other government institutions will also adopt these reforms to introduce an employee-friendly environment. These steps have been taken on the advice of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. We have issued directives for nomination of a courtesy committee in each institution. Hopefully within a week the committees will be constituted”, commented Miss Sadia.

She further said there were 13,000 employees working under the FDE out of which 9,663 were teachers while 4,443 was non-teaching staff. There are 423 institutions (schools and colleges) under the FDE where around 225,000 students are enrolled.