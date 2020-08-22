QWP leader reiterates demand for fresh polls

CHARSADDA: Reiterating the demand for holding a fresh and fair election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver on pledges.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil of the Charsadda district here, he said the people had become disenchanted with the PTI government.

On the occasion, Tajuddin Khan, Kaki Khan, Aslam Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with their families and supporters.

They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party. Sikandar Sherpao welcomed the new entrants to the party fold and offered party caps to them. Criticising the government, he said that inflation and electricity loadshedding had made life miserable for the people, but the rulers were the least bothered to provide to them.

The QWP leader said the government had surrendered to sugar, flour and oil mafias. He added that those claiming to bring about a change had reneged on the pledges as they wanted to reach the corridors of power.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI rulers lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He added his party would continue to raise voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns.