Buzdar meets Sanjrani, national issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his chamber Thursday and they discussed important national and political issues.
The Punjab chief minister apprised the Senate chairman of the two-year performance of the Punjab government and ongoing development projects in the province.
The Senate chairman said that steps should be taken for the betterment of less developed areas and backward classes.