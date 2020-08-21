close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Buzdar meets Sanjrani, national issues discussed

National

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his chamber Thursday and they discussed important national and political issues.

The Punjab chief minister apprised the Senate chairman of the two-year performance of the Punjab government and ongoing development projects in the province.

The Senate chairman said that steps should be taken for the betterment of less developed areas and backward classes.

