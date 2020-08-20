‘Female doctor apparently shot herself dead in DHA’

A female doctor died at Jinnah Hospital after she allegedly shot herself at a bungalow in Defence Housing Authority, Phase IV.

She was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre with a critical injury where she died. Gizri SHO Pervez Mithani told The News that 24-year-old Syeda Maha Ali, daughter of Pir Syed Ali Shah, locked herself in the washroom and ended her life by shooting herself in her head. The police had seized a 9mm pistol which was apparently used in the incident.

The officer said Maha was a duty officer at a private hospital. The victim was unmarried and recently rented a house. She originally hailed from Mirpurkhas and was currently living with her family. She had been facing domestic issues, and just before committing suicide, she had a quarrel with her father that apparently led to the unfortunate incident, said the police. Maha’s mobile data would be looked into and close friends would also be questioned. The incident seemed to a domestic violence case, but a case would be registered after her burial in her hometown, according to the police.