PHF to hold 5-a-side event in Karachi in September

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to organise a five-a-side tournament in Karachi in September, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

Informed sources said that professional hockey would be starting after six months so it would be better to start from Karachi where departments’ head offices are located. It would cut traveling costs, and revenue generation would be possible, they added.

Sources said that directives have been sent to departmental teams so they could prepare their sides.

Sources said that the final dates of the event are yet to be confirmed, but most likely the tournament would be organised in the second and third weeks of September.

Sources said the PHF wants to have a handsome amount of prize money for the winners and other participating teams. For that purpose, they are planning to arrange matches at night under floodlights in order to attract people, sources added.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that there are little chances of training camps for national and junior sides in the coming months as there is no international assignment. But the players of senior and junior sides will be in action during the five-a-side event.

The PHF is trying to arrange international assignments for both senior and junior sides, PHF sources said.

The members of Pakistan senior and junior teams, who were part of the PHF’s home-based training programme, have been directed to join their departmental teams to prepare for the five-a-side tournament.