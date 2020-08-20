Zimbabwe Cricket waiting for govt’s nod for Pakistan tour

LAHORE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is awaiting response from its government about touring Pakistan for T20I and ODI series of three matches each in October after their home series against Afghanistan was called off due to additional measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ZC communications manager Darlington Majonga was quoted by The Chronicle as saying that they are hoping to save their international season with a tour to Pakistan, subject to the government’s approval.

“ZC had applied for a waiver to proceed with the series in a strictly controlled environment, but with Zimbabwe experiencing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the government advised that the country was not yet ready to host visiting teams,” he said.

“However, all hope is not lost as ZC will seek clearance from the government for the team to travel to Pakistan in October,” Majonga added.

PCB is busying making bio-secure arrangements for the series and the postponed matches of PSL-V. It wants to hold the PSL after the Zimbabwe series.