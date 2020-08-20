Teen migrant found dead on beach near Calais

PARIS: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said.

Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France’s government, said the teenager’s body was discovered at Sangatte on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy came as migrants making the perilous crossing of the English Channel have been a focus of the UK government amid a record number of journeys.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has pledged to make the route “unviable”, said the death is “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added. “Working together, we are determined to stop them.”

Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers. “Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning,” she tweeted.

Local reports suggested the migrant was a male.

Opposition MPs and charities criticised the government’s handling of migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats and asylum claims.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The government’s response to the situation in the Channel has been lacking in compassion and competence. Ministers urgently need to step up work with international partners to find a humanitarian solution to this crisis, which is costing lives.” Steve Valdez-Symonds, a director at Amnesty International UK, said the governments on both sides of the Channel must “share their asylum responsibilities.