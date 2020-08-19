BOP & IBA enter a partnership to set up scholarship & research funds

Karachi: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have announced the launch of a scholarship program to provide financial assistance to five fresh undergraduate students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), interior Sindh, Baluchistan and Southern Punjab regions under “The BoP-IBA National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP)” for the entire duration of their studies (4 years) and full scholarship for the children of the employees of BoP for the entire duration of their education at IBA.

To ink this initiative, an MoU was signed by Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO of the Bank of Punjab and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, at a ceremony held at IBA Karachi City Campus.

As per the agreement, the BoP will contribute in supporting students on a merit-cum-need basis. The scholarship will be awarded on a case-by-case basis keeping in view the applicants’ academic record, personal circumstances and financial conditions. The scholars will be supported completely for their educational expenses such as admission, tuition, hostel and mess charges. The second independent project under the agreement is a full scholarship grant (including admissions fee, tuition, hostel, books, mess charges etc.) for the children of the employees of the Bank to encourage and support them. The BoP will also work on research projects of mutual interests with IBA.***