MQM-P to convene APC to seek solution to Karachi’s problems

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Tuesday announced convening an all-parties conference to discuss solutions to Karachi’s problems and to “strengthen Sindh and Pakistan.”

Addressing a press conference at the MQM’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad on Tuesday, lawmaker and MQM-P Coordination Committee member Khwaja Izharul Hasan appreciated the apex court for expressing concerns over the city’s problems. “We request the honourable chief justice to hear our case about the implementation of Article 140-A in Karachi and flaws in the census results in the metropolis.”

He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to ask the National Disaster Management Authority to start a clean-up drive in Karachi in the aftermath of the monsoon rains.

The MPA said recommendations had been sought from across the country and all civil society organisations on how to resolve Karachi’s issues. He said the MQM-P had supported every decision of the Centre and the Sindh government on the coronavirus emergency.

“After succeeding in curbing coronavirus, a debate on the development in Karachi was started and the formation of a committee was also discussed a few days ago for the purpose,” said Hasan. “But the chief minister in his recent press conference said that under no condition the Sindh government will share its powers with anyone.”

He continued: “When it is about Karachi’s development, the province’s integrity does not matter to the Sindh government. But when it is a matter of taking something from Karachi, the city becomes an integral part of the province.”

Hasan said the MQM-P believed that the formation of a committee by the Centre was not a solution to Karachi’s problems. “A toothless local government system could not resolve Karachi’s civic issues. The voters of urban Sindh ask us who will resolve the sewage problems and provide clean drinking water.”

He asked the youths in rural parts of Sindh to question the government on the resolution of issues in their localities. “By showing pictures of the Jahangir Park and a few other places, the Sindh government and its ministers are misleading the people. Benazir Park’s worst situation, overflowing gutters and most city parts without clean water are enough evidence for the provincial government’s failure.”

MQM-P’s coordination committee members Muhamamd Hussain Khan, Javed Hanif, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Mehfooz Yar Khan, DMC West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan and other leaders accompanied Hasan in the presser.