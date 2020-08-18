Apparently Nawaz has become an absconder: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday questioned bail to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and also asked about the status of cases against him.

A divisional bench of the court – comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq – heard Nawaz Sharif’s plea against declaring him an absconder in the Toshakhana case.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer told the court that his client’s bail was still applicable and that he was not having a copy of the Punjab government’s order on the matter at this moment. Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the bail granted to Nawaz Sharif by the IHC was ineffective now after which, apparently, he had become an absconder.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in IHC, stating that he was not a fugitive and went abroad for medical treatment after obtaining bail from the court.