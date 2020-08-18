Overloading, fault disrupt power supply

LAHORE:Power supply on Monday was disrupted in vast area of provincial metropolis by overloading of distribution network and fault in power supply system.

In steamy weather, the impact of electricity suspension felt in Model Town, Defence, parts of Gulberg, Kot Lakhpat, Saidpur and Johar Town. Electricity outages as a result of breakdowns and overloading of system also affected peripheral localities like Shahdara while low voltage haunted consumers in various parts of the city due to what power utility called technical faults in distribution system. People complained that electricity supply was not restored even after lodging complaints through helpline.

Following breakdown in one of transmission lines feeding part of the city, loadshedding hit distribution network for several hours. In the meantime, overloading of distribution system of Lesco in several areas irritated consumers. People also complained about low voltage that had also led to damaging electrical appliances.

Waqas Iqrar, a Lesco consumer, complained that there were no electricity in his area for past two hours and no one including official helpline paying heeds to his complaints. Yasir Mehmood, another Lesco customer, echoed similar concern. Faisal Bari, a consumer, bemoaned erratic power load and low voltage.

When contacted, Imran Afzal, Additional Director, Customer Service, Lesco who also holds charge of Public Relations was not available for comments. On the other hand, a spokesperson of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) said fault hitting 220kv New Kot Lakhpat Grid, one of transmission grids out of eight feeding city, was rectified in the afternoon. He added that only supply from this grid to 132kv Rehman Park was affected.

APP ADDS: Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has said that the Punjab government will take advantage of global experiences for development of transport sector on modern lines. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at the Ministers Block on Monday to discuss provision of quality and environment-friendly transport facilities to people of the provincial capital.

Jahanzeb Khichi said that the transport sector was being modernised for the people of Punjab. He said that modern comfortable and dignified transport service should be provided to children and senior citizens so that they could reach their destination in a dignified manner.

The minister said that the transport department was organised under the policy of providing better transport facilities to people. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Shehryar Sultan, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Sibtain Fazal Haleem,

General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah and other officers.