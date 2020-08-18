SHC expresses concerns over outdated technical education curriculum in Sindh

The Sindh High Court on Monday expressed concerns over what it described as an outdated technical education with a hundred-year-old curriculum.

The court directed the managing director of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) to introduce a curriculum based on modern technologies.

The direction came on a lawsuit filed by the Mashal Welfare Foundation with regard to the allocation of funds to the public libraries and non-formal schools. The SHC’s single bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, observed that it had been admitted by the STEVTA managing director that technical colleges and other institutes were not providing a science degree with regard to technical education and there was no single innovation centre for a fab lab.

The court observed that a report had shown that technical education in Sindh was being provided with a hundred-year-old course which did not help in today’s world. The court observed that apparently, the majority of courses were outdated and that one could not live in this country with any hope of incentive after having these diplomas and certificates.

The court directed STEVETA MD and other members of the education committee to look at the fields of education, including technical education of other provinces, and ensure that technical education in Sindh was at least on a par with Punjab. The court observed that the STEVTA should introduce some basic programmes enabling the students to have a better and productive education for their carrier.

The court was informed by the STEVTA MD that presently 251 institutes were functional with a schedule of new expenditures (SNEs) and providing technical education on 48 trades and technologies.

The court observed that technical and vocational education was an unavoidable aspect of the growth and development of a nation. The court observed that technical vocational education was taken as education too because education could not be confined to books only as it was any act or experience that had a favourite effect on the mind, character (moral) and physical ability of an individual. The court said the technical and vocational education (TVE) was an education designed to help occupational skills.

The court observed that STEVETA was to take considerable steps as to bring the TVE to an international standard which required working on two different aspects that were the need of national and international markets so STEVETA could be structured in such a way to prepare technical and vocational persons in those fields where they could work effectively and productively.

On the establishment of libraries in government schools, the court was informed by the schools secretary that there was no separate head of budget for libraries and computer labs and that these were working without SNEs. The court directed the schools secretary to ensure that there shall be at least two libraries at the high school level in each talukas and a summary shall be floated to the finance department for approval.

The court observed that all high school libraries and computers labs’ SNEs shall be considered mandatory in the next phase and the process shall be completed preferably within one year. The court directed the colleges secretary to prepare SNEs with regard to libraries and after completing all codes and legal formation, the secretary shall submit them before the finance department for approval.

The counsel for the Sindh Education Foundation submitted a report about the primary, secondary and non-formal education centres. The court directed the education secretary to submit a report on the existing libraries in the province and expressed hope that the report shall contain recommendations that would “materially change the existing poor rather miserable condition of the libraries in the province”. The court directed the education department to submit a report with regard to the rules and regulations in respect of appointment and promotion of the teaching staff by September 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had directed the culture and finance secretary to complete the process for approval of the budget for the establishment of e-libraries equipped within uninterrupted internet in the province.