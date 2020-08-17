Siraj warns govt against compromise on Palestine

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq while terming Kashmir and Palestine as ideological fronts of Pakistan said the nation would not show retreat on these two issues.

"If we move back from Palestine today then we will also have to withdraw from Kashmir tomorrow," Sirajul Haq said while addressing Baitul Muqdas rally here.

The JI leader maintained that recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a move towards greater Israel.

The JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Syed Arif Shirazi and Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry also addressed the rally. Saying that 220 million people of Pakistan have rejected the UAE decision, they basked the Pakistan government to demand emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the latest developments.

Siraj made it clear on the Pakistan government that the nation would not accept or allow any compromise on Palestine cause. He also warned the government that in case of any wrong decision, there would be caravans coming out of mosques and seminaries, while people would march on roads of Islamabad.

Sirajul Haq said the Arab countries have no dearth of wealth but they lack courage to face Israel. “The UAE rulers with their decision have accepted illegitimate existence of Israel,” he said. He further pointed out that Israel was created as a result of conspiracies by Britain after the Second World War. Siraj Haq also asked the Pakistani rulers that India was following Israel-like strategy to swallow the whole Kashmir.